Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 403.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 47.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.