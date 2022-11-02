Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). 78,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 89,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Tasty Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.47. The stock has a market cap of £5.12 million and a P/E ratio of 350.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70.

About Tasty

(Get Rating)

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. As of April 7, 2021, the company operated 54 restaurants, including 49 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 5 restaurants under the dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tasty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.