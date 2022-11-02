Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $26.67 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,857,000 after acquiring an additional 96,804 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 112,425 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

