Teekay (TK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.81 million during the quarter.

Teekay Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Teekay has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $425.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 783,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 116,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Teekay by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay by 210.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,461 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teekay by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares during the period. 28.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Teekay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

Featured Articles

