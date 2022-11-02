Teekay (TK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.81 million during the quarter.
Teekay Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Teekay has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $425.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 0.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.
