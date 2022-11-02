Telcoin (TEL) Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Telcoin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $80.40 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,201.15 or 0.30863369 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

