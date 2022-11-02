Tellor 1-Day Volume Tops $3.98 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $34.46 million and $3.98 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be bought for about $15.05 or 0.00073408 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003145 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,814 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
