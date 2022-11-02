Telos (TLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Telos to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Telos has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TLS opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. Telos has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Telos by 12.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 271,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Telos by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Telos by 119.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Telos by 9.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 244.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 31,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Telos from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

