TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stake Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,592,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595,430 shares during the period. TELUS makes up about 1.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $302,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.3% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 228,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.7% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

TU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.77. 102,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,579. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.17%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

