TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.18-$1.23 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS International has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

