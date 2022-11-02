Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,781 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.86% of Tenable worth $43,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,302,000 after purchasing an additional 163,682 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tenable by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 7.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,215,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,268,000 after purchasing an additional 83,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $118,750.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $118,750.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

