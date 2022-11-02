Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 3.6 %

THC stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,106. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 883.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 345.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.