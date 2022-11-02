Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesco to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 293.33 ($3.54).

Shares of LON:TSCO traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 217.60 ($2.63). The company had a trading volume of 14,116,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,131,520. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.94. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a market cap of £16.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1,813.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

