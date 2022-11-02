Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.40

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 757422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
Tesco Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesco (TSCDD)
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.