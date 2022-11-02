Tether Gold Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $80.09 million and approximately $98,665.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for about $1,652.98 or 0.08096606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

