Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $110.00 at BTIG Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

TXRH traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.98. The stock had a trading volume of 912,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,021. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.65.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,275. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

