TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

NYSE:TFII opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,548,000 after purchasing an additional 676,650 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 103,377 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in TFI International by 16,900.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth $4,829,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

