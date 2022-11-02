The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.42. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of analysts have commented on NTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,392,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,174 shares during the last quarter.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

