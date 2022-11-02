The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

