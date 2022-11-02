The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $18,876.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.52, for a total transaction of $18,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.88. 173,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,761. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.79.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

