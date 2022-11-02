The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Update

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the second quarter worth $200,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCO. StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BCO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. 202,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

