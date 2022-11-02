The Brink’s Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Brink’s has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brink’s to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 14.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

