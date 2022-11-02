The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,223 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,062 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

