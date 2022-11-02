The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Clorox were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Down 5.1 %

CLX stock traded down $7.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,436. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

