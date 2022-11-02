The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,093 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 603,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597,410. The company has a market capitalization of $257.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

