The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,706 shares of company stock valued at $759,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $94.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

