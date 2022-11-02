The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.01 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. StockNews.com downgraded The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.49. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,706 shares of company stock worth $759,983. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

