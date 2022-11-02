The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 2.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $37,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 6.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $13.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.90. 220,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.48 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.74. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

