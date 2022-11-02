The Goldman Sachs Group Trims SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price to $7.50

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 572,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,155,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.58. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $24.65.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,301,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,873,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,467,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,346,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,088 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.