The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 73,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,331,077 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

