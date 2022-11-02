The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lowered by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $156,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 23.4% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 237,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

Home Depot stock opened at $296.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.36.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.