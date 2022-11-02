The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

IPG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. 17,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,407. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

