The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.37% of Macerich worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macerich alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ann C. Menard bought 2,797 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,576.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,397.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at $129,576.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macerich Trading Up 4.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Macerich Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Macerich Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.