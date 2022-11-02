The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,132,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,330 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.1% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.26% of Procter & Gamble worth $881,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after buying an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.88. 71,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,234. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day moving average of $142.47. The firm has a market cap of $319.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,722 shares of company stock worth $42,037,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

