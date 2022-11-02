The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,722 shares of company stock worth $42,037,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.01. The company had a trading volume of 74,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,234. The company has a market capitalization of $319.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.