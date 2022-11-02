The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.
Shares of PG stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.01. The company had a trading volume of 74,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,234. The company has a market capitalization of $319.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
