The Sandbox 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $232.93 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00004008 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $232.93 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003099 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,376.48 or 0.31231082 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012198 BTC.
The Sandbox Token Profile
The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The Sandbox Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars.
