The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,174 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.12. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

