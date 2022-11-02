Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper Sells 10,000 Shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 5.2 %
TMO stock traded down $26.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.98. 1,802,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.31 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $530.59 and its 200 day moving average is $545.89. The firm has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.
Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.