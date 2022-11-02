Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper Sells 10,000 Shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 5.2 %

TMO stock traded down $26.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.98. 1,802,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.31 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $530.59 and its 200 day moving average is $545.89. The firm has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.