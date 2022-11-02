Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Trimmed by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,583 shares of company stock worth $26,643,000. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $509.78. The company had a trading volume of 43,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,367. The business’s 50-day moving average is $530.59 and its 200-day moving average is $545.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $199.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.31 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

