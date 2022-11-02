TheStreet Downgrades Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) to C+

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GLBZ stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $27.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $14.91.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.