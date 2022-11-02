ThetaDrop (TDROP) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $62.16 million and approximately $343,609.00 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

