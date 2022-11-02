Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.78.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 199.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

