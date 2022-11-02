Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters comprises about 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,546 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5,493.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 492,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after buying an additional 483,561 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 938,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 481,546 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,761,000 after purchasing an additional 456,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 438.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,478,000 after acquiring an additional 386,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE TRI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.88. 63,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,980. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.