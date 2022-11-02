Thunder Brawl Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $110.54 million and approximately $700,312.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002981 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.57151498 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $528,982.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

