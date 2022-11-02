Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.94

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBCP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

