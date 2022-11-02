Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Shares Sold by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSHGet Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,652 shares during the quarter. Tile Shop accounts for approximately 1.1% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Tile Shop worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTSH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,928. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $206.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

