Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 1,343,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 27,454,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,574,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,130,910.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tilray by 5,982.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.