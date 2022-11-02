Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSBK stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $251.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.92. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,112 shares of company stock valued at $56,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.