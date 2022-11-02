Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on November 25th

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,783. The company has a market cap of $251.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 2,112 shares of company stock worth $56,430 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

See Also

