TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 227,100 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Afya worth $14,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Afya by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Afya by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Afya by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 916,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

AFYA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. Afya Limited has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.45 million. Afya had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 15.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

