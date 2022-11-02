TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 73.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $120.36.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

